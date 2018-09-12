The Biggest Festival for Japanese Culture, Anime and Manga in Bulgaria Aniventure Comic Con 2018 Starts this Weekend

A number of world stars, including actors from the series "Game of Thrones" and "West World", arrive in Sofia for the event

September 12, 2018, Sofia. Only 3 days left until the start of the most spectacular festival for traditional and modern Japanese culture in Bulgaria Aniventure Comic Con 2018. The event will be held this weekend, September 15 and 16, from 10:00 to 20:00 at Inter Expo Center , Sofia. The festival will delight visitors with many innovations and world-class surprises, including a series of actors from HBO hit series "Game of Thrones" and "Western World" - Kristian Nairn (Khodor), Vladimir 'Furdo' Furdik (The Night King) and Angela Sarafyan (Clementine Pennyfeather). Tickets for the festival can be purchased from the Eventim.bg network.

Aniventure Comic Con 2018 is the second event of the calendar of the 29 Days of Japanese Culture in Bulgaria. The festival is organized by the NGO NAKMA and Key Events, with the support of the Embassy of Japan in Bulgaria. This year's event will be more exciting than ever and will offer more fun in more and larger halls and more interesting guests. The festival will be divided into 5 zones, one of the biggest surprises being the newly created Cinema Hall, where visitors can meet both Hollywood stars and popular Bulgarian actors and world-famous comic artists.

Specially for the fans of cosplay for the first time in Bulgaria, there will be some of the biggest names in this art - Kamui, a cosplay star with numerous books on costume design and inventory, and Reika - a Japanese cosplayer who captured the world stage and will now be on the main stage of Aniventure Comic Con 2018. After his panel will be held the traditional contest, in which the winner will receive the special prize of the Japanese ambassador.

The organizers have also planned a lot more other activities for fans of traditional Japanese culture such as origami workshops, cyber-era, ikebana, tea ceremony, various martial arts, and even an opportunity for visitors to wear a kimono. Aniventure Comic Con 2018 will also offer a special anime and manga area featuring lectures, board games, anime stands, manga and other traditional Japanese products. For music enthusiasts, the organizers have also provided a Karaoke contest in this area.

In the Gaming Hall, visitors will be able to test and purchase a variety of computer and console games, and in the Main Stage Hall besides the Flip-Flops panels, top-actor and awards will take place, plus an attractive K-pop show. In the outer spaces of Inter Expo Center there will be graffiti, LARP zone and a zone with delicious food and beverages.

More information about the spectacular event can be found at the official website: http://www.aniventure.net/en/.

The program with all events within the Days of Japanese Culture 2018 can be found here: http://www.bg.emb-japan.go.jp/files/000394988.pdf.

Come to one of the 17 events in Sofia, Varna, Stara Zagora and Kazanlak this year and experience the unique spirit of Japan!

About the Days of Japanese Culture in Bulgaria

The days of Japanese culture are organized in the Republic of Bulgaria by the Embassy of Japan since 1990. For twenty-ninth consecutive year the Bulgarian audience has the opportunity to experience the ancient and contemporary face of the rich Japanese culture.

The 29th Days of Japanese Culture in 2018 are carried out with the cooperation of the Friends of Japan Club in Bulgaria - Nihon Tomon Kai and courtesy of Astellas, Canon, FANUC, Geotechmin, Honda, JTI, KWP, LB Bulgaricum , Lexus, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric - ClimaCom, Moto-Pfohe, Toshiba, Toyota, Yazaki and Yokogawa - Bulgaria.

More information about the 2018 Japan Culture Day program can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/DaysJapaneseCulture/