Sixth Edition of the Book Alley Starts in Sofia

Bulgaria: Sixth Edition of the Book Alley Starts in Sofia

The sixth edition of the Book Alley will take place in Vitosha Boulevard in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia from 11th to 16th of September.

As part of the tradition, the stalls of the travelling book exhibition become a meeting point for writers with their readers.

More than 60 leading Bulgarian publishers will present their new titles.

The opening ceremony took place in front of the monument to the Bulgarian satirical writer, Aleko Konstantinov, the authour of the famous book “Bai Ganyo: Incredible Tales of a Modern Bulgarian”.

"Loved authors" is the most accurate description of the sixth edition of the Book Alley, which has been the largest so far. Visitors can see favourite Bulgarian writers who have not been to this forum for a long time.

The event was opened by Bulgaria’s Minister of Culture Boil Banov, who emphasized the efforts of the state to support the Bulgarian book and the funds allocated to the Bulgarian libraries to fill their fund.

