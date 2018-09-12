Bulgaria’s Varna Hosts 14th World Festival of Animated Film

Society » CULTURE | September 12, 2018, Wednesday // 16:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Varna Hosts 14th World Festival of Animated Film

The 14th edition of The World Festival of Animated Film will be held in Varna between the 12-th and 16-th of September!

Again the Festival and Congress Centre halls in our sea capital will host a variety of animated events. This year the competition programme consists of six categories. The newest addition is the category for Animated Music Video. The Panorama will present the best and latest of the animated world. An extended version of the traditional children workshop will let our little guests experience what it is to make an animated film. Specialized lectures, master-classes, screenings of student films from universities from around the world, programmes from guest-festivals, documentaries, exhibitions and lots more in September! Check programme at: http://www.varnafest.org/programme-2018/

-------------------------------

Founded in 1979 under the initiative of the International Animated Film Association and after 1981 was under the auspices of Lyudmila Zhivkova International Foundation. The General Direction Film Festivals, TSO Bulgarian Cinematography, Union of Bulgarian Film Makers, Committee of Television and Radio, TSK Bulgarian Video and Zname na Mira Center were involved into the organization of the festival. The motto is Humanism, Motion, Beauty. The Grand Prix is ZlatenKuker.

Venue: Festival and Congress Center

Organizer: World Animated Film Festival Union 

www.varnafest.org

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria