Bulgaria’s Varna Hosts 14th World Festival of Animated Film

The 14th edition of The World Festival of Animated Film will be held in Varna between the 12-th and 16-th of September!

Again the Festival and Congress Centre halls in our sea capital will host a variety of animated events. This year the competition programme consists of six categories. The newest addition is the category for Animated Music Video. The Panorama will present the best and latest of the animated world. An extended version of the traditional children workshop will let our little guests experience what it is to make an animated film. Specialized lectures, master-classes, screenings of student films from universities from around the world, programmes from guest-festivals, documentaries, exhibitions and lots more in September! Check programme at: http://www.varnafest.org/programme-2018/

Founded in 1979 under the initiative of the International Animated Film Association and after 1981 was under the auspices of Lyudmila Zhivkova International Foundation. The General Direction Film Festivals, TSO Bulgarian Cinematography, Union of Bulgarian Film Makers, Committee of Television and Radio, TSK Bulgarian Video and Zname na Mira Center were involved into the organization of the festival. The motto is Humanism, Motion, Beauty. The Grand Prix is ZlatenKuker.

Venue: Festival and Congress Center

Organizer: World Animated Film Festival Union

www.varnafest.org