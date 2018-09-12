Indonesia will Have a Consulate in Bansko

Indonesia will open its honorary consulate in Bansko, which will be represented by non governmental official. This was decided by the government at its meeting on Wednesday.

The consular district will cover the territory of the Blagoevgrad region, and Borislav Mitkov Petrov, who is currently the general manager of a company with activities in the field of investment, import, export and re-export, and consultant services for Indonesia, is appointed as honorary consul.

Petrov is a graduate engineer in Computer Engineering, and in 1990 he was Head of Land Navigation Assistance at the Ministry of Defense. Since 1992 he has been the owner of a company with the following activities: investment, tourism, import, export and re-export, consultancy services. He is a member of the board of the European Indo-Asian Association for Business, Culture and Friendship.