PM Borisov Attended the Launching of the First High School of Computer Programming and Innovation in Bulgaria

The first Professional High School of Computer Programming and Innovation in the Bulgaria was opened in Burgas yesterday, starting at 13:30. The students, their parents and teachers, and the official guests were welcomed by the director and welcomed by two humanoid robots for whom Musala Soft develops software. The company is also a member of the school board of the new high school and will actively participate in the planning of all activities related to the education and development of the school as well as the creation of opportunities for professional realization in the sphere of information technologies for the students of the high school.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Krassimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science, Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas, Dimitrina Todorova, Director of the school, MPs from Burgas, as well as guests from business and non-governmental organizations supporting the new school . "Such a school is hard to see even in Western countries. It has its own firm and school boarding house, where the largest IT organizations are invited, "Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in his speech during the ceremony.

"Thanks for the support of the state and the speeding up of administrative issues because I was with the Prime Minister exactly 9 months ago and I explained to him what our concept is - to create a new school of technology for the future and we are here in front of the newest technological campus in Bulgaria. It will teach children not only from Burgas, but also from Sofia, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna and other cities in the country. Thanks to all the IT companies that are our partners. With their help, cloud technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies and cybersecurity will be taught here, "Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science, said during the official opening.

The director of the high school Dimitrina Todorova welcomed the guests and revealed more about the equipment and the opportunities of the high school. She explained that the lab of the specialized school had industrial training robots and its own humanoid robot (Pepper). In each classroom, touch screens with two operating environments - Android and Windows. Students will be trained with digital textbooks and a digital platform developed by the world's best technology companies - Microsoft and Google, combined with a safe virtual learning environment for each student with individual access to it. Apart from computer science, the IT campus will also teach in English.

"We are happy to participate in this exciting venture and join forces with the Municipality of Burgas and the other project partners to create the necessary conditions for talented young people from the city and the region to develop in the field of high technology and innovation. We believe that quality early information technology education is crucial for children to be well prepared for the professions of the future, "said Elena Marinova, President of Musala Soft, at the opening of the school.

The Vocational High School of Computer Programming and Innovation is a technologically oriented vocational school that will train IT staff with high added value. The school will prepare specialists in the professional field of Computer Science, the program "Programmer", "Programming" and "Applied Programmer" with intensive English language studies. The duration of the training will be 5 years after the seventh grade. Students from both professional fields will study modern programming languages ​​C, C ++, Java Script, C Sharp, .net. The curriculum will require students to acquire specific knowledge and skills in the areas of hardware design, cloud technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence and cyber security through additional hours in the curriculum. The training will be focused on casework practice in specially equipped halls. The school will work closely with some of the leading IT companies and academics. The goal is for students to maximize their potential and acquire real practical skills.