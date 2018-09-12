Ex-Man City and Juventus Striker Bojinov Returns Home with Botev Vratsa
SOFIA (Reuters) - Much-travelled Bulgarian forward Valeri Bojinov has returned home to join top-flight newcomers Botev Vratsa until the end of the year after leaving Croatian club HNK Rijeka last month in a bid to resurrect his flagging career.
The 32-year-old was widely considered one of the most promising players in Italy when he moved to Fiorentina from Lecce for a reported fee of 13 million euros (£11.58 million) in January, 2005. He also played for Juventus on loan.
Bojinov has played for 14 clubs in Italy, England, Portugal, Serbia, China, Switzerland and his homeland so far.
