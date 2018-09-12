Ex-Man City and Juventus Striker Bojinov Returns Home with Botev Vratsa

Bulgaria: Ex-Man City and Juventus Striker Bojinov Returns Home with Botev Vratsa

SOFIA (Reuters) - Much-travelled Bulgarian forward Valeri Bojinov has returned home to join top-flight newcomers Botev Vratsa until the end of the year after leaving Croatian club HNK Rijeka last month in a bid to resurrect his flagging career.

The 32-year-old was widely considered one of the most promising players in Italy when he moved to Fiorentina from Lecce for a reported fee of 13 million euros (£11.58 million) in January, 2005. He also played for Juventus on loan.

The Bulgarian became the youngest non-Italian to play in Serie A when he made his debut as a 15-year-old on Jan. 27, 2002.
 
“(I feel) in Vratsa like I’m in New York,” the former Manchester City and Sporting striker said after signing a contract with Vratsa-based Botev. “I’m 32 but I still love football, it’s my passion and here is the right place for me.”

Bojinov has played for 14 clubs in Italy, England, Portugal, Serbia, China, Switzerland and his homeland so far.

