Bulgarian Pair Jailed for Role in Meth Importation Attempt in Australia

A Bulgarian couple spent a year flying in and out of Perth in preparation for the arrival of more than 30kg of meth on an ore carrier coming from China — only to be arrested within minutes of taking delivery of the multi-million dollar package.

Georgi Stanchev, 47, and his partner Nadezhda Bratanova, 40, drove up and down the coast of WA in camper vans and hire cars in readiness for the docking of the bulk carrier, which floated into Dampier — along with Bulgarian crew member Sava Kuldzhiev — on March 12 this year.

Also on board was the huge stash of meth, some of which was hidden in a bright orange life vest that Kuldzhiev was wearing as he disembarked. His first appointment on dry land was to meet with his partners-in-crime, who greeted him warmly in the car park near the Hampton Harbour Boat & Sailing Club.

But also waiting were police and other authorities, involved in a long-term joint operation which had been watching the couple for months.

After they swooped, police and border force officials found two 10kg packages of ice in two back packs, along with several 1kg bags dotted around the hire car and 3kg sewed inside the life vest – which would have been worth up more than $8.7 million on the street.

