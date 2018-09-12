Bulgarian Offender made Subject of Sexual Harm Order at British Court

A BULGARIAN man who was living in Llangollen has been made the subject of a sexual harm order after it was discovered he had raped a child in his native country.

Evgeni Marinov, formerly of Berwyn Street, was arrested by the Home Office Border Agency on September 6 and is currently being held at Morton Hall Immigration Removal Centre in Lincolnshire where he is awaiting a deportation hearing.

Marinov, who has no previous convictions in the UK, was previously arrested on May 15 on a battery charge and after contacting the Bulgarian authorities, officers were told he had a conviction from 2008 for sexual assault on a child which solicitor Gareth Preston, acting on behalf of North Wales Police, said was the equivalent of a rape conviction under UK law.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold was told Marinov would not be contesting the application for the sexual harm order or appeal against his deportation and was expected to return to Bulgaria on September 23.