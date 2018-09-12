Hotel Owners Wanted on European Arrest Warrant to Return to Bulgaria Voluntarily

Sofia. Marinela and Vetko Arabadzhiev will return to Bulgaria voluntarily in a matter of days, their lawyer Ilian Vasilev told the Special Criminal Court of Appeal, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for both of them at the end of August. They are accused of participating in an organised crime group involved in tax crimes – tax evasion and money laundering.

Today the Special Criminal Court of Appeal will rule on a motion by the Special Prosecutor's Office against the release on bail of another three members of the group, their son Valcho Arabadzhiev, Romelia Kirilova and Elena Karayaneva. The accused insist on a lighter measure.

The judges withdrew to deliberate and a ruling is expected.

