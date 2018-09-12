Huge Volleyball Crowds at World Championship in Italy and Bulgaria

The opening matches of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, jointly hosted by Italy and Bulgaria, recorded sell-out crowds on the opening night on Sunday, as fans packed the two arenas to watch some of the world’s best volleyball teams in action.

According to the games website, Italy’s opening 3-0 victory over Japan at the Foro Italico in Rome, drew a capacity crowd of 11,170 which included Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy.

Not to be outdone, Bulgaria also enjoyed a sell-out crowd, with almost 5,000 fans watching the team’s opening 3-0 victory over Finland at the Palace of Sport and Culture in Varna. And like in Rome, among those present were Bulgaria President Rumen Radev and Minister for Sport Krasen Kralev.

The championship has become the most in-demand event in Bulgaria, after it was confirmed by the country’s leading online ticket retailer Eventim.bg, that tickets for matches in Varna had reached number one on the website’s most searched list.

Tickets for the semifinals and final in Turin, Italy, have almost sold out. However, there are still a few opportunities left to secure seats for one of world volleyball’s most prestigious events.

With the event being jointly hosted for the first time in FIVB history, more fans than ever before can witness the incredible athleticism up close.

Iran volleyball team is in Pool D along with Poland, Bulgaria, Cuba, Finland and Puerto Rico.

The national team will line up against Puerto Rico in its first match on Wednesday in Varna, Bulgaria.