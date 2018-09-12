Eurozone Employment Rises At Steady Pace
BRUSSELS (Alliance News) - Eurozone employment increased at a steady pace in the second quarter, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.
Employment increased 0.4% sequentially in the second quarter, the same rate as seen in the first quarter. The annual growth also remained unchanged, at 1.5%.
According to Eurostat estimate, there were 158 million employed, the highest on record. Employment in EU28 climbed 0.4% on quarter and by 1.4% annually in the second quarter.
Among member states, Estonia, Poland, Cyprus and Luxembourg reported the highest increases compared with the previous quarter. Meanwhile, a decrease was observed in Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Bulgaria.
