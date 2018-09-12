Sunny for most of Bulgaria Today, highs between 24°C and 29°C

Sofia. Most of the country will be sunny today, but clouds will start to increase first in eastern Bulgaria and later in the afternoon in the mountain areas and some places will see brief showers. There will be light wind, maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, a little lower along the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure will decrease but will remain higher than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will be often cloudy, rain expected in many places in the afternoon. Heavier showers forecast for the southern coast. There will be moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures of 22-24°C.

The mountains will be mostly sunny in the morning, but later clouds will increase and the afternoon will bring rain to many places in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. There will be moderate and strong winds from the north-northeast. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m about 16°C, and at 2,000 m - about 9°C.