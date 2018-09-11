How to Be a Better Poker Player

Poker is big business, and more people than ever are attempting to turn the card game into a viable career option. That's no real surprise, partly due to the increasing ease with which players anywhere in the world are able to join a game and claim their winnings in the currency of their choice. Whether you play online or in a real-world casino, or even just at home with friends, the skills required to become a better poker player are surprisingly straightforward. Three basic tips will go a long way towards improving your poker skills, and whether you play for fun or as a career choice, committing to these three areas will improve your poker game significantly.

Learn the Hands

Your first step should always be to make sure that you know exactly what each different hand actually means. While even amateur players should already know about the specific ladder of winning hands, it’s essential that you understand exactly what those hands mean. In other words, you’re going to need to have a basic level of understanding regarding the mathematics of a hand, and the statistics for the hands that can beat them. The more information that you have, the better you will be able to decide whether to fold, raise, or go all in. As with every skill, the deeper your understanding, the more proficient you become.

Practice

You are also going to need to practice. There are estimates that it takes around 10,000 hours of play to become an expert, and this is much easier to achieve than you might initially think. Not only are casinos highly accessible, but you can also play games on the move as well. With the rise of online gambling, poker players now have a wide range of virtual casinos where they can practice from the comfort of their own home or even on the daily commute to work via their smartphones. A simple search online for the best US Poker Sites will reveal a multitude of potential online casinos to practice your game in. The more that you practice, the more that you’ll start to feel comfortable with the patterns of a poker game, and your skills will naturally improve.

Know How Good You Are

Before you overstretch yourself, you need to know how good a player you are. This is a lot harder to recognize if you’re simply playing with the same circle of friends once a week. Even if you beat the regulars, you are not being challenged, and your game will grow stale. Shake things up constantly, and you’ll have a much better understanding of how good your poker skills actually are. If you think you’re better than you are, then you are going to be startled very quickly when you head to the bigger tables. Know your limitations and always keep a record of your wins and losses. Doing so will ensure that you don’t go over your skill level or dig too deeply into your bankroll.

Poker is one of those games that can be learned quickly but can take a lifetime to master. The more that you commit to becoming a better poker player, the more your level of skill will improve.