Bulgarian Parliament Speaker: We are Ready to Support the Republic of Serbia in Opening New Chapters of the EU Accession Process

Sofia. We are ready to support the Republic of Serbia in opening new chapters of the EU accession process, President of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva said in an interview with Focus News Agency.

The parliamentary cooperation between Bulgaria and Serbia will deepen because Bulgaria, as an EU member for 11 years, is ready to provide support and expertise in opening new negotiating chapters and harmonising the Serbian national legislation with the EU acquis, the Speaker said. “[Bulgaria] has just had its first EU presidency, which, I dare say, we did very well and received positive feedback. We are very glad that Serbia has now a clear time frame – 2025, it is an ambitious goal whose attainment requires decisive reforms,” she said.

Apart from the parliamentary dimension, Bulgaria and Serbia can develop relations in different spheres of social and economic life. The two countries can benefit from each other in the area of tourism, Karayancheva said, pointing out that there has been an increase in the number of visitors – from Serbia to Bulgaria and vice versa.