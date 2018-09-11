13 Bulgarian Companies Alongside Global Business Giants at the Thessaloniki Fair

13 are the companies that represent Bulgaria to the biggest in the last 20 years - the Thessaloniki International Fair. Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises organizes the participation of a record number of Bulgarian companies, presenting their production among 1500 exhibitors from over 20 countries. The leading partner of the 83rd edition of Thessaloniki International Fair is the United States, and more than 260,000 visitors are expected by the end of the exhibition on 16 September.

The CEO of BSMEPA, Dr. Alexander Minev was among the official guests during the opening, then visited the Bulgarian stand and held a number of official meetings. The fair was officially opened on 8 September by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the presence of high-ranking officials and official guests from around the world demonstrating the scale of interest in the event.

The Bulgarian Consul General in Thessaloniki, Vladimir Pisanchev, met Dr. Alexander Minev and they discussed the possibilities for international cooperation of the Agency with foreign partners with the help of the Bulgarian Consulate in Thessaloniki.

Mutual cooperation and promotion of the Bulgarian business was also the topic of the meeting between the Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Alexander Minev and the Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Greece Mr. Ioannis Masoutsis. The main priority of cooperation is the implementation of joint projects in support of SMEs, including those with European funds.

With the support of BSMEPA, Bulgarian companies ranked among corporate giants with a leading global economic role, such as Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Coca Cola at the most important fair in Greece and one of the most important events in Southeastern Europe.

The Thessaloniki Fair is of a general nature, but the main accents of this year's edition are cosmetics, food and beverages, energy, innovation, automation, education, entertainment, entrepreneurship, etc.