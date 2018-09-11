Draining of Oil from Shipwreck off Bulgarian Coast Postponed due to Strong Wind

At the moment, the draining of fuel from the shipwreck of Mopang near Sozopol is postponed because of strong wind. In control drilling of one of the tanks, fuel leaked out under high pressure.

Ten divers with masks and air supply work on two shifts under water. Fuel under pressure leaked out of a tank. Its volume according to experts is 93,300 litres. It is not yet clear whether the tank is full, most likely it will become clear towards the end of the draining operation.

Work to begin the draining on the Mopang ship began 3 days ago, after several postponements because of weather conditions. So far, the divers have managed to drill openings to find out in which tanks there is fuel and how much it is.

On September 10, the strong north-east wind did not allow divers to go underwater.

The worst prognosis about a large amount of fuel on board appeared to come true, but it cannot be said how much it is, the experts said. Six hexagonal concrete anchors have already been placed around the ship and floating barriers we put to limit the spill, which will later be collected by a specialised ship, they added.

The heavy fuel oil drain will begin when the weather conditions are favourable, the team said.

Mopang was a US cargo ship which sank on 30 June 1921 after hitting a mine near the port of Burgas, near St.Ivan island. In August 2018 was found to be the source of heavy fuel oil leaking from it.