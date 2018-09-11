Earthquake of 4.8 on the Richter Scale Shook Antalya

Earthquake of 4.8 on the Richter Scale Shook Antalya

This night at 2.02 am Antalya was shaken by an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale. Underground shocks lasted for about a minute, TASS reported.

The epicenter was in the area of the town of Döşemealtı, and the depth was 47 km. The tremor was also felt in the surrounding cities.

There is no information about injured people and destruction.

