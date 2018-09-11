PM Borisov: We can Raise 100 Million for a New Bulgarian National Stadium
Sports | September 11, 2018, Tuesday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria's Prime Minister - Boyko Borisov announced that next year the state could invest 100 million leva for a new football stadium. This was stated by Borisov after the meeting with the volleyball nationals in Varna.
"We can make a new football stadium next year, I think we can get 100 million for a really good facility as long as it is useful, and now the players are playing well and are in the first place in the group to qualify. If they do, we can make them a neat stadium. Y
