PM Borisov: There will be an Increase in Wages in the Bulgarian State Sector

From 1 January 2019, salaries may be increased by 10% across the entire state sector, including public service media. This was announced in Varna by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The proposal will be watched tomorrow at the meeting of the Council of Ministers. Preliminary bills for the increase will require additional over BGN 700 million in the state budget.

"Usually money are distributed - 150 million for police officers, 100 million for military, for judicial guards, for teachers, but there are sectors that are deemed as not important. That's why the increase will be 10% for everyone. Our estimates allow it. Deficits begin when the "The Left" is in power, and now there is a budget surplus, "Borisov said.

He added that the salary increase will be discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers tomorrow.

The prime minister is not expecting surprises on Thursday when will be the voting on the resignations of the three ministers.

"There can be surprises only if I want to. I find it hard for to change them because I raised them from children in the party - both Moskovski and Nankov. We have a wonderful relationship, but that is the situation. "

In Varna, the prime minister met with the national volleyball team at the Palace of Culture and Sports.

"All I want is - keep in mind that children are watching you - you become symbols and a role model and you are extremely important. We are currently conducting three world championships at the same time - volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics and rowing, "Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told Bulgarian athletes and wished them success.