Scottish Pedophile Jailed for Molesting Kids in Bulgaria Moves Back to Scotland just YARDS away from Primary school

A pedophile jailed on holiday for molesting girls in hotel lifts is back in Scotland — and living yards from a primary school.

Philip Robertson, 59, slipped back into the country after serving eight months in Bulgaria for groping and kissing kids aged 10 and 12.

Neighbours in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, told last night of their horror after the predator — who also flashed at children in the city’s parks — moved back to his pad near Brimmond Primary.

One angry mum said: “We’ve gone to the council and police but there is nothing we can do.

“If he was a council tenant he’d be gone but it’s his place so we’re stuck with this horrible paedo living beside us.”

Another local parent added: “My kids know never to go near him and to run and get help if he tries to talk to them.

“I watch them like a hawk but I’m worried something might happen.”

Cops applied to get Robertson put on the sex offenders register on learning he was back in Scotland after we told of the 2017 lift attacks in Sunny Beach.

He dodged two civil hearings but the order was approved and he now must tell officers if he flits or changes his name.

Child protection expert Claude Knights urged authorities to “reassure” parents over the “unsuitable situation”. Councillor Avril MacKenzie said: “The police are good and the school is secure.

“However, I realise this will always be a worry.”

Source: The Sun