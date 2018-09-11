Bulgarian National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology may be Forced to Stop Working

Sofia. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH ) will be forced to cease operations if it does not get a new governing body, NIMH’s former director Prof. Hristomir Branzov told Focus Radio. In his words, the institute still has funds at its disposal from the last tranche, but without a decision-making body, the funds cannot be allocated accordingly. “The government has to make a decision by next Tuesday,” said Prof. Branzov. “Yesterday, there was a meeting of the former leadership and the protesters, and we decided that the Institute could exist in this form until next Tuesday at best. We urge the government to do something. As of now no one has agreed to be acting director, there is also no candidate for the open competition for the post, the deadline for submission of documents expired on 4 September,” the former director explained. He also commented that the NIMH will probably be fully removed from the structure of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, but this is not bound by any specific deadlines or formation of working groups, which is a problem.

