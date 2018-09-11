Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 11, 2018, Tuesday
Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

Sofia. There is heavy traffic at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, said the press office of the Border Police at 6:00 am this morning. At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Romania, traffic is normal through all checkpoints.

 

