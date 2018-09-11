Sunny Weather Today for Most of Bulgaria, Isolated Showers in the Eastern Part of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2018, Tuesday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today for Most of Bulgaria, Isolated Showers in the Eastern Part of the Country

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today with temporary increase in clouds. Isolated showers expected only in the eastern part of the country and in mountain areas. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, in Sofia – about 24°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
Sunny weather in the mountains, too, with temporary cloud increase in the afternoon and isolated showers. There will be moderate wind, mostly from the north. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m of around 15°C, and at 2,000 m - around 8°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain unchanged during the day.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria