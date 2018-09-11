Sunny Weather Today for Most of Bulgaria, Isolated Showers in the Eastern Part of the Country
Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today with temporary increase in clouds. Isolated showers expected only in the eastern part of the country and in mountain areas. There will be moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, in Sofia – about 24°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.
Sunny weather in the mountains, too, with temporary cloud increase in the afternoon and isolated showers. There will be moderate wind, mostly from the north. Maximum temperature at 1,200 m of around 15°C, and at 2,000 m - around 8°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain unchanged during the day.
