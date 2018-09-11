New Ukrainian Ambassador Begins Diplomatic Mission in Bulgaria

Ukraine's Ambassador to Bulgaria Vitaliy Moskalenko presented copies of credentials to Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Sterk on September 10, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bulgaria has reported.

"During the meeting, the Bulgarian side confirmed the unchanged position on maintaining the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, EU integration and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our state, the policy of continuing the EU's sanctions regime against the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

According to the embassy, special attention was paid to the development of the Ukrainian-Bulgarian political dialogue, as well as trade and economic cooperation.

The Bulgarian side also expressed gratitude to Ukraine for satisfying the rights of ethnic Ukrainian Bulgarians, preserving their linguistic and national identity, which in turn contributes to the strengthening of an independent Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on July 13 issued a decree appointing Moskalenko Ukraine's ambassador to Bulgaria.

From 2011 until his appointment as ambassador to Bulgaria, Moskalenko held the post of Ukraine's consul general in Rostov-on-Don.