Bulgarian National Statistical Institute: In July 2018, Turnover in Retail Increased
Sofia. According to seasonally adjusted data, in July 2018 the turnover in “Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles” increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
In July 2018, the working day adjusted turnover in retail grew 4.9% compared to the same month of the previous year.
On a monthly basis, compared to June 2018, there was a 0.6% increase in retail sale by mail order, telephone or Internet, a 0.4% increase in retail sale of household appliances, furniture and other household goods, a 0.1% increase in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco and of pharmaceutical and medical goods.
In terms of annual changes, in July 2018, compared to July 2017, the turnover grew more significantly in: retail sale of pharmaceuticals and medical goods – 14.0%, retail sale by mail order, telephone or Internet – 13.4%, and retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco – 9.7%.
