Residential Building in Student City District in Sofia is on Fire
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A fire broke out in Student City. Residential building is on fire, says NovaTV.
There is no evidence of injured people.
The fire probably started from the air duct of a restaurant located on the ground floor of the building
- » South Sudan: Plane Crashes into Lake Yirol Killing 19
- » Minibus with 18 People and TIR Truck Crashed near Razgrad, there are Injured People
- » Car Slammed into a Shopping Center in Sofia
- » Plovdiv: Three with Serious Burns after Accident in Paper Factory in Stamboliyski
- » MRS Team Took Korean Tourist with Injured Ankle Down the Mountain from Rila Lakes
- » English Tourist Attacked an Elderly Man in a Hotel in Sunny Beach
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)