Society » INCIDENTS | September 10, 2018, Monday // 15:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Residential Building in Student City District in Sofia is on Fire

A fire broke out in Student City. Residential building is on fire, says NovaTV.

There is no evidence of injured people.

The fire probably started from the air duct of a restaurant located on the ground floor of the building

