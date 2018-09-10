Two Bulgarian Women Arrested for Vandalism in Greek Museums

Two citizens with a Bulgarian passport from Roma origin were arrested for vandalism in museums in Athens, according to NOVA correspondent Boyka Atanasova.
 
Women's photographs were put into three museums, and yesterday after one of the guards had recognized them, they were detained. This happened immediately before they reached the urn of a historic Greek hero from the Revolution in 1821 - Konstantinos Kanaris.

The women have sprinkled the exhibits in the museums of baby oil and holy water, and told the Greek authorities that they were spraying the exhibits because the Bible says it was a miracle.
 
For now, it is unclear what the two women are doing on the territory of Greece, they will now face charges.

