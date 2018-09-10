The Ruling Coalition in Bulgaria Announced the Names of the New Ministers

The Coalition Council between GERB and United Patriots decided that the three resigning ministers would be released.

The proposal will be submitted for voting on Thursday 13 September in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told journalists at the Council of Ministers.



In their place will be offered Alexander Manolev, Deputy Minister of Economy to take over the Transport Ministry, the current Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Mladen Marinov as minister in the department and Petya Avramova, MP in the National Assembly, as Minister of Regional Development and Public Works.

The next meeting of the Coalition Council will be after a week. The prime minister explained that one of the criticisms among the partners was the lack of more frequent gatherings and communication to smooth the relationship.



"The coalition is stable and the government too," added Borisov.