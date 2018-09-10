Sunny Across Bulgaria Today, Highs between 24°C and 29°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 10, 2018, Monday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Bulgaria will be sunny today. Mainly in the afternoon, the central and eastern areas will see temporary increase in clouds, with showers and thunder in some places. A moderate northwest wind will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged and will be slightly higher than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
- » Florence Approaches US, Set to Become 'Extremely Dangerous' Storm
- » Climatologist: This Winter will be Unusually Hot
- » Over 50 Sheep die after bear attack in Bulgaria
- » Magnitude 6.3 Quake Causes Slight Damage in Central Ecuador
- » Flooding Kills Dozens in North Korea, Thousands Left Homeless
- » Sunny Today Across Bulgaria, with Highs between 26°C and 31°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)