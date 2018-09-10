Archaeologists Discovered a Burial of a Child from 1 Millennium BC in Northern Bulgaria

Archaelogia Bulgarica - Several days ago, archaeologists from the Bulgarian-German archaeological expedition near Novgrad, Tsenovo, in the central part of Northern Bulgaria, came across a tomb pit with a small human skeleton in a strange position: on their belly, with their legs bent. The working hypothesis of the specialists from NAIM to BAS and the University of Tübingen is that it is a representative of the local Thracian population from the first half of the first millennium BC, from the early Iron Age. Ceramic pots are also found to help with a more accurate date. The find is very interesting, as preserved funerals from this period are rare in the territory of present-day Northern Bulgaria.

According to the preliminary conclusions of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rousseva of the Institute of Experimental Morphology, Pathology and Anthropology at the BAS, there is a skeleton of a 7-year-old child living with health problems. There are organic traces of tape on his skull - a possible dressing or decoration.

The Bulgarian-German archaeological expedition works in this area under a contract signed between NAIM at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the University of Tübingen. The place was chosen not by accident - there is a long-standing study (still by an international team) Roman castle Jatrus at the mouth of Yantra river. The main purpose of the expedition is now to trace what has happened to these lands since the 1st millennium BC. until I millennium BC. The period covers the life of the Thracian tribes and the establishment of the Roman power, as well as the transition to the early Middle Ages and the creation of the Bulgarian state.

See a video from the discovery site with a comment by Dr. Lyubka Traykova (NAIM), Deputy Head of Excavation near Novgrad village: