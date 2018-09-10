Bulgaria Blvd. Open for Traffic, See where the Renovations Continue in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 10, 2018, Monday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Blvd. Open for Traffic, See where the Renovations Continue in Sofia

The municipality of Sofia promises to finish the repair before the first school day. Today one of the key boulevards in the capital - Bulgaria is expected to be opened, BNT said.

Bul. "Bulgaria" in the section between the boulevards "Ivan Geshov" and "Gotse Delchev" opens for movement.
 
Arsenalski Blvd. - from the Bogatitsa Street to Cherni Vrah Blvd. is forbidden to enter the northern lane and passes through the intersections at Milevska Planina Str. And Zornitsa Str.
 
On the "Vasil Levski" Blvd. the western half of the lane is closed.

Bul. "Montevideo" is closed from Boryana Street to "Nikola Petkov" Str.
 
On Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., traffic is prohibited in the right lane after the crossing with "Tsar Simeon" Street, towards "Slivnitsa" Blvd.
 
Tsar Simeon Street is closed from Opalchenska Street next to Hristo Botev Blvd.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria