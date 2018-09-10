Bulgaria Blvd. Open for Traffic, See where the Renovations Continue in Sofia

The municipality of Sofia promises to finish the repair before the first school day. Today one of the key boulevards in the capital - Bulgaria is expected to be opened, BNT said.

Bul. "Bulgaria" in the section between the boulevards "Ivan Geshov" and "Gotse Delchev" opens for movement.



Arsenalski Blvd. - from the Bogatitsa Street to Cherni Vrah Blvd. is forbidden to enter the northern lane and passes through the intersections at Milevska Planina Str. And Zornitsa Str.



On the "Vasil Levski" Blvd. the western half of the lane is closed.

Bul. "Montevideo" is closed from Boryana Street to "Nikola Petkov" Str.



On Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., traffic is prohibited in the right lane after the crossing with "Tsar Simeon" Street, towards "Slivnitsa" Blvd.



Tsar Simeon Street is closed from Opalchenska Street next to Hristo Botev Blvd.