Bulgaria Blvd. Open for Traffic, See where the Renovations Continue in Sofia
The municipality of Sofia promises to finish the repair before the first school day. Today one of the key boulevards in the capital - Bulgaria is expected to be opened, BNT said.
Bul. "Bulgaria" in the section between the boulevards "Ivan Geshov" and "Gotse Delchev" opens for movement.
Arsenalski Blvd. - from the Bogatitsa Street to Cherni Vrah Blvd. is forbidden to enter the northern lane and passes through the intersections at Milevska Planina Str. And Zornitsa Str.
On the "Vasil Levski" Blvd. the western half of the lane is closed.
Bul. "Montevideo" is closed from Boryana Street to "Nikola Petkov" Str.
On Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., traffic is prohibited in the right lane after the crossing with "Tsar Simeon" Street, towards "Slivnitsa" Blvd.
Tsar Simeon Street is closed from Opalchenska Street next to Hristo Botev Blvd.
- » Court Postpones Trial Against Former Mladost Mayor
- » Policeman Fired Over Car Accident Involving Bulgarian President’s Father
- » Border Police: Heavy Traffic at All Bulgarian Checkpoints
- » Bulgaria Celebrates 133rd Anniversary Since Unification of Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia
- » Mayor of Bansko: This Year Again, Bansko is a Major Festival Destination
- » Toll System in Bulgaria will More than Double Income for Road Maintenance and Repair