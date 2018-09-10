Climatologist: This Winter will be Unusually Hot

All the world's meteorological centers predict a warm autumn and winter for Europe and the Balkan Peninsula, Professor Georgi Rachev, a climatologist, said in an interview with FOCUS News Agency.

"A modern autumn is expected. And by modern autumn we understand the autumns we see over the last 20 years with higher than normal temperatures and with normal and in parts of Bulgaria, mostly the western half of the country more rainfall, and in the east with less. We will enjoy a beautiful, golden autumn, as the old Bulgarians say, "said the climatologist.

He specified that under warm winters, temperatures should be understood within 1, at certain locations even up to 2 degrees above the average.

"There is a serious overrun of the norms for a whole season. Immediately I make a little clarification - that the winter will be warm and all the world weather centers agree, it does not mean that there will be no blizzards, blizzards, frosts of the variety of minus 10 and minus 15 degrees, "said Prof. Rachev .

He explained that, in general, days and periods of warmer than normal weather will be more, so temperatures are expected to be above normal, and rainfall increase as a result.

In his words, snow cover will form in many places, but it will not be permanent.

"Half of my colleagues think of seasonal forecasts like shooting in the dark, throwing beans, looking for lumps of sugar, and all sorts of fortune telling. I am from the other side of the spectrum, who thinks that one has always strived to look ahead in the future. Therefore, seasonal forecasts should be made, "said Prof. Rachev.

"The only thing I have to add is that there is an interesting situation that is contrary to global warming. There is plenty of ice on the North Pole. About 4.5 million square kilometers. is expected to be its minimum, and then it will begin to increase. According to forecasts of 5 years ago, this ice had to be only 2 million sq. Km , "said Prof. Rachev. "There are still a lot of things we need to explain from a natural point of view ".