Paris Knife Attack: Seven Injured, Four Seriously

Crime | September 10, 2018, Monday // 10:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Paris Knife Attack: Seven Injured, Four Seriously

BBC - Seven people have been injured, four seriously, in an attack by a man wielding a knife and an iron bar in the French capital, Paris, police say.

The attack took place just before 23:00 (21:00 GMT) on the banks of a canal in Paris's 19th district.

People playing a game of pétanque nearby threw balls at the attacker to try to stop him.

The man, said to be Afghan, was later arrested. The incident is currently not being treated as a terrorist attack.

The man initially stabbed two men and a woman near the MK2 cinema on the quai de Loire, along the Ourcq canal, reports say.

Eyewitness Youssef Najah, 28, said he was walking beside the canal when he saw a man running and holding a knife about 25-30cm (10-11 inches) long.

"There were around 20 people chasing him. They started throwing pétanque balls at him," he said.

"Around four or five balls hit him in the head, but they weren't able to stop him," he added.

The man then reportedly attacked the two British tourists in a nearby street.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria