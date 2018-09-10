South Sudan: Plane Crashes into Lake Yirol Killing 19
Nineteen people were killed when a small passenger plane crashed into a lake as it tried to land in thick fog in central South Sudan, reports say.
Only four people, including two children, survived the crash, said government official Taban Abel Aguek.
The victims include the pilot and co-pilot, a staff member of the Red Cross and an Anglican bishop, he told AFP.
The aircraft was carrying 23 people from the capital, Juba, to the city of Yirol on Sunday.
"When it arrived the weather was so foggy and when it tried to land it crashed into Lake Yirol adjacent to Yirol town," Mr Abel Aguek, the regional government minister, said.
"The whole town is in shock, the shops are closed, some people have taken their relatives for burial. It is a commercial plane that crashed," he added.
- » Minibus with 18 People and TIR Truck Crashed near Razgrad, there are Injured People
- » Car Slammed into a Shopping Center in Sofia
- » Plovdiv: Three with Serious Burns after Accident in Paper Factory in Stamboliyski
- » MRS Team Took Korean Tourist with Injured Ankle Down the Mountain from Rila Lakes
- » English Tourist Attacked an Elderly Man in a Hotel in Sunny Beach
- » Rescue Teams Find Lost Hiker in the Area of Rila Monastery