Minibus with 18 People and TIR Truck Crashed near Razgrad, there are Injured People

A minibus with 18 people and TIR truck hit the Razgrad-Blagoevo road. After the blow, one person has fractures and the others are taken to hospital for examination but do not have serious injuries. This is reported by the Ministry of Interior.



The report of the incident was filed shortly after 10:00 on Saturday. Ford Transit minibus with Silistra registration hit the TIR truck from Razgrad on one of the turns to the Pchelina locality. In a bus driven by a 57-year-old man, 17 people traveled - pensioners from the Strasimir village of Silistra, who went to a meeting in the village of Sadina in Popovo.

In the collision the bus overturned in the roadside. All 18 people - passengers in the bus and the driver were taken to the Razgrad hospital. According to initial hospital data, one passenger has suffered more severely - he has many fractures.

The TIR driver - a 48-year-old man from Razgrad - has not been injured.

The on-site inspection continues to clarify the causes that led to the crash.

Traffic policemen regulate the movement of vehicles.