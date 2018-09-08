More than 4,000 Bulgarian Teachers Retire this Year

The shortage of lecturers in some subjects is compensated by retirees, inadequate teachers, or teachers are enrolled in the education system but remain for a year or even less. This is stated in the position of the Syndicate "Education" of the Podkrepa Labor Union.

From there, they note that over 4,000 teachers will retire in 2018, and the need of young teachers has not changed since last year and are within 1 percent of the total number of teachers.

The union notes the positive efforts of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science, especially Minister Krasimir Valchev, to increase the teachers' salaries, but they point out that "even at 2000 leva teacher's salary, this will not lead to attracting the best teachers and keep them in educational institutions unless the indirect causes of repulsion from the profession are overcome. "

Without changing the communication with parents, with public institutions, without the help of the government in the fight against global problems, the profession of the teacher will not be revived, is the opinion of the union.