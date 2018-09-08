Economic Growth in Bulgaria is Lower than Expected - 3.4%

Economic growth in Bulgaria continues to be below the expectations of the government.

With annual growth of only 3.6% in 2017, with expectations at around 4%, this year, real numbers continue to lag behind forecasts.

GDP growth in the second quarter of 2018 is 3.4%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. For comparison, the government and the BNB expect the year-over-year growth to reach 3.9%, but at this stage the forecast is not being met.

In the first quarter, GDP grew by 3.5%, again lower than expected.

In the second quarter of 2018, GDP amounted to BGN 25.9 billion at current prices. Recalculated in euro, GDP is 13.2 billion, and per capita is 1882 euros.

