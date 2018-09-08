Ansa Borima Opens 200 New Jobs in Lovech
Bulgarian-Italian Consortium "Ansa Borima" intends to open 200 new jobs in Lovech, becomes clear during a meeting between mayor Kornelia Marinova and Martin Ganev, a partner in the company.
The company will rent the premises in the Northern Industrial Zone, where the operations of the Portuguese company Vesticonfex Internationale, which produced garments, took place years ago. "Ansa Borima", a consortium between the Bulgarian "Borima" and the Italian "Ansa Compositi", has a long history in the production of telecommunication equipment, components and parts for the electrical and other industries, the production is exported to a number of countries.
Currently they have bases in the village of Borima and the town of Iskar, Pleven. It works with the largest companies in the industry and is a preferred supplier of Schneider Electric and ABB, which are giant companies, the press office of the municipality of Lovech said.
There are two Italian factories and two Bulgarian companies in the Italian-Bulgarian group. In 2016 "Ansa Borima" was declared the fourth fastest growing company in Bulgaria in the "Electrical Engineering" sector. The news for the new investor comes after the German automotive concern VOSS Automotive, which in six months reveals 1,000 jobs at the Bahovitsa plant, has recently been reported. With these investments, the percentage of unemployed people in the municipality will decrease significantly, and we will return some workers who are now traveling to neighboring towns, the mayor of Lovech said.
