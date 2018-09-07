Car Slammed into a Shopping Center in Sofia
A drunk driver crashed into a shopping center in Sofia. The incident injured 5 people, including an 8-year-old child, the Ministry of Interior reported.
The traffic accident report was submitted shortly after 14 hours.
According to initial data, a Citroen car crashed into a shop window on the Montevideo and President Lincoln boulevards in Ovcha Kupel. Turning back, the driver of the car hit another car and bus, and stopped in a wall.
At Pirogov, a 45-year-old woman with knee trauma, a 53-year-old woman with a wound, an 8-year-old girl with head and nose trauma, and a 43-year-old man with spinal trauma.
The 60-year-old driver of the car is in hospital as well with a wound on his head.
