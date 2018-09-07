MoI: Over 58 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized this Crop Season, 12 Detained
September 7, 2018, Friday
Sofia. Over 58 tonnes of cannabis have been seized since the start of this crop season, Deputy Minister of Interior Milko Berner said during the Ministry’s regular monthly briefing, Focus News Agency reports. He said 20 tonnes had been found in a single night. “Now is the season to collect the crop, and work is more complicated for the Interior Ministry staff. 12 people were detained in those operations. Over 200 cannabis facilities with significant numbers have been found around Pernik and Vratsa,” he said.
