Sofia Citizen Kidnapped and Abused Three Prostitutes

A 43-year-old man from Sofia kidnapped, raped, robbed and abused three prostitutes from the Sunny Beach area. This was announced by the head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Burgas, Lyubomir Petrov. The abuser committed the three crimes in late July and early August.



The injured women are 22, 24 and 25 years old. They confessed to the police that they were prostitutes. All three kidnappings were made on the Sunny Beach - Obzor route in the area of ​​"Hanskata Shatra", known for the high concentration of practitioners of the oldest craft, Petrov has stated.

"In the first two cases, there was also a second perpetrator who was in the process of being found, after a fight and threats were put on a car in a ravaged place where rapes were committed against the two victims, as well as the robbery of their money and gold jewelery "the prosecutor pointed out.



The third case is analogous. The victim was again threatened and beaten, but her hands and legs were tied to her pussy when she got in the car. "There is one offender in the rape, Nikolay Paskalev, who was taken first to a ravine where he was raped, and then to a house in the village of Priselci, where he was raped and kept until the next morning. the head was taken to the village of Staro Oryahovo, "said prosecutor Lubomir Petrov.

The necessary investigative actions have been carried out. The accomplice Nikolay Paskalev from Sofia is recognized by the victims. "There are a number of items pertaining to the subject matter of the case, that is to say, a very serious degree of proof of the accusations against this person, and we are talking about a total of 11 serious deliberate crimes - three abductions, three unlawful deprivation of liberty , three rapes and two robberies, and there will probably be three more charges of fornication, "the appellate prosecutor said.



Paskalev is detained for 72 hours, today is being demanded a measure of "permanent arrest", announced the head of the Regional Prosecutor's Office Georgi Chinev: "Crimes committed with extreme cynicism, bordering on the inhumane." After their acts, their identity cards were photographed. They were threatened that if they spoke, they would suffer, to put it mildly. "

In summary, the punishments of various charges can lead to an effective sentence of 15 years' imprisonment.