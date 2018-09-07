Plovdiv: Three with Serious Burns after Accident in Paper Factory in Stamboliyski

Plovdiv. Three people were injured in an accident in the paper factory in the area of Stamboliyski, with 57%, 65% and 10% burns, University Hospital St. George in Plovdiv told Focus Radio. “Their wounds have been treated, they receive the necessary medical care, but it is too early to make predictions,” the hospital said. The injured are aged 21, 26 and 44.
Focus recalls that the accident occurred on September 5 during routine repair of a vacuum evaporator unit on the plant’s premises. The Labour Inspectorate is checking for compliance with all safety requirements.

 

