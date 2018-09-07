Court Postpones Trial Against Former Mladost Mayor

Sofia. The Special Criminal Court postponed the trial against former Mladost district mayor Desislava Ivancheva to September 13, BNR has reported. The trial could not begin because Ivancheva and another defendant did not receive the indictment on time. The court found that the seven-day period to trial after service of the documents had not been respected. The seven-day term expires at the end of today’s working day and the judge accepted the defendants’ requests for more time to study the documents. Ivancheva is sued together with her former deputy Bilyana Petrova and former district mayor Petko Dyulgerov. According to the prosecution, Ivancheva, with help from Petrova and Dyulgerov as intermediary, extorted money from a businessman in exchange for a construction permit in Mladost.

Focus News Agency