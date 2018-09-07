MRS Team Took Korean Tourist with Injured Ankle Down the Mountain from Rila Lakes
Kyustendil. A Korean tourist with a slight injury in the ankle was taken down the mountain from the Rila Lakes yesterday, with the help of a rescue team, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told Focus News Agency. The accident was reported at about 12.30, while at 3.00 pm the rescue operation was over. The woman is currently in a stable condition. This was the only registered accident with tourists in the last 24 hours.
