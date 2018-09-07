Russia has Temporarily Stopped Importing Pork from Bulgaria
The Sanitary authorities of the Russian Federation imposed restrictions on the import of live pigs and pig meat products from the whole territory of Bulgaria, local media reported.
The reason for this is the case of African swine fever detected in our country. As a result, imports of live pigs, pork carcases, pork and products containing pork, pork embryos and boar semen were stopped.
An exception will be made for products processed using technology to ensure virus destruction - ready-made pigmeat products; finished products containing pig or animal raw materials from pork; raw materials of animal origin from pigmeat intended for the production of feed for non-productive animals and for fur animals.
