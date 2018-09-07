English Tourist Attacked an Elderly Man in a Hotel in Sunny Beach

An elderly man with a cane was attacked in a hotel in Sunny Beach by a younger English tourist. The striker is arrested.

The incident happened on September 5 at a hotel where the 27-year-old Englishman was on vacation with his mother. The injured is a Scottish tourist in a nearby room, police said, reported "24 hours". There is no information about him going to hospital, police said.

When the drunken, and most likely, on drugs Englishman was coming back to his room, he saw a man with a cane in the corridor. He obviously messed up the rooms and took the stranger for a thief, so he started hitting him, investigators said.

"The case is intensive, video recordings are taken from security cameras, witnesses are questioned, experts are appointed," police said. At least half a dozen were witnesses to the escape attempt of the young Brit, who, in order to avoid arrest, jumped across the hotel's terraces. But he was detained as soon as he landed. He was taken blood samples for alcohol and drugs.