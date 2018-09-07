Policeman Fired Over Car Accident Involving Bulgarian President’s Father

Sofia. Policeman Mitko Stankov from Harmanli has been fired over his actions following a traffic accident involving Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s father, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

On 17 August, the car driven by Georgi Radev hit an electric wheelchair, injuring its user, Stefan Todorov. Information about the crash emerged only days later after video footage of the accident was posted on the Internet.

An inspection by the Ministry of the Interior found that policeman Mitko Stankov drew a report and issued a ticket to the injured Todorov, who was not at fault.

The president’s father, Georgi Radev, was not penalised after interference of the local leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Mihail Liskov.

Another four colleagues of the dismissed policeman were also sanctioned.

Focus News Agency