Bulgarian Energy Minister to Take Part in Southeast Europe Energy Forum in Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki. Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will take part in the Southeast Europe Energy Forum on 7 and 8 September in Thessaloniki, Greece, said her ministry’s press office.

The energy ministers of Southeast European countries, the State of Israel and Egypt are expected to attend the event. They will discuss the development of the regional energy market and the future of natural gas in Southeast Europe, in particular. The event is organised by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, the Atlantic Council and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics.