Slovenia Open Nations League with Home Loss to Bulgaria
September 7, 2018, Friday
Ljubljana, 6 September - Slovenia opened their campaign in the UEFA Nations League, the new international competition which replaces international friendly matches, by losing to Bulgaria in Ljubljana's Stožice Stadium 1:2 on Thursday, with both goals for the guests scored by the winger Bozhidar Kraev.
