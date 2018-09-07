Slovenia Open Nations League with Home Loss to Bulgaria

Ljubljana, 6 September - Slovenia opened their campaign in the UEFA Nations League, the new international competition which replaces international friendly matches, by losing to Bulgaria in Ljubljana's Stožice Stadium 1:2 on Thursday, with both goals for the guests scored by the winger Bozhidar Kraev.

