Jet2 Increases Flights to Bulgaria

Jet2.com is to add more flights from the UK to its new destination of Burgas in Bulgaria for summer 2019.

The carrier and tour operator Jet2holidays will offer up to 14 flights to Burgas from its nine UK bases after adding an extra flight from both Leeds Bradford and Manchester.

The airline will increase Leeds Bradford flights to Burgas to two per week, while the Manchester route will operate three times per week. Both extra flights will run on Saturdays from July 6, 2019.

Burgas is a gateway airport to Bulgarian beach destinations such as Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Obzor and St Vlas.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is the first year we will operate to Bulgaria and we are delighted with how popular it has been as a destination among Britons.”

Jet2 is also introducing Chania in Crete and Izmir, Turkey, as new destinations for next summer.